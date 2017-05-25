BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri signs contract worth 1.9 mln lira
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA
CAIRO May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign an agreement on Thursday to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr, a source from Telecom Egypt and a source from the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology told Reuters.
Telecom Egypt, the state's fixed-line monopoly, was the first company to buy a 4G licence from the government in August for 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($392 million) to enter the mobile market directly.
