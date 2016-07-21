CAIRO, July 21 Telecom Egypt, the country's
state-owned landline monopoly is in talks with banks regarding a
5 billion Egyptian pound ($563.07 million) loan to acquire a 4G
licence, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources said Etisalat Egypt is also in talks with banks
for a 5 billion pound loan to acquire the licence.
The sale of 4G licences is part of Egypt's long-awaited plan
to reform the telecoms sector. Saudi Telecom, Kuwait's Zain,
China Telecom and a European firm have expressed interest in the
licence.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by
Jason Neely)