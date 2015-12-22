BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
CAIRO Dec 22 Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly, expects revenue growth between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2016, it said on Tuesday.
The company projected a profit margin before interest, tax and depreciation of between 20 percent and 30 percent, it added in a statement to the Egyptian bourse. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.