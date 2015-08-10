BRIEF-Jiangsu Leili Motor issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO Aug 10 Telecom Egypt reported a 2015 second-quarter profit after tax of 378 million Egyptian pounds ($48.28 million), up 55 percent on the year, the company said in a statement on Monday.
"Retail revenues remain strong, buoyed by the increased demand for data services," Chief Executive Officer Osama Yasin said in the statement.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Louise Heavens)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000