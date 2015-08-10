CAIRO Aug 10 Telecom Egypt reported a 2015 second-quarter profit after tax of 378 million Egyptian pounds ($48.28 million), up 55 percent on the year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Retail revenues remain strong, buoyed by the increased demand for data services," Chief Executive Officer Osama Yasin said in the statement.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Louise Heavens)