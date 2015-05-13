(Adds details, comment from CEO)
CAIRO May 13 Telecom Egypt's
first-quarter net profit rose 9.9 percent to 604 million
Egyptian pounds ($79.16 million) on strong retail growth, it
said on Wednesday.
The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80
percent stake, posted consolidated revenue of 2.76 billion
pounds, up from 2.56 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share for the period was 0.35 Egyptian pounds.
Chief executive Mohamed Elnawawy said the most important
element was the growth in retail customers. He said the firm had
added 220,000 new retail customers in the first quarter of this
year, versus 60,000 in the fourth quarter of 2014.
"We are (projecting) that we'll be able to grow this
customer base," Elnawawy said.
Telecom Egypt's landline market has come under pressure as
more Egyptians use services provided by the country's three
mobile phone companies, Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat
and Mobinil.
The government has opened the way for Telecom Egypt to offer
mobile services and for the mobile companies to enter the
landline market, but implementation has been repeatedly delayed.
Elnawawy said he hoped to acquire the new 4G licence this
year.
($1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds)
