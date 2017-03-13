UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
CAIRO, March 13 Telecom Egypt reported an 11 percent decline in 2016 net profit, the state-owned landline monopoly said on Monday.
The company made a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds ($151.4 million) in 2016 compared with 2.999 billion pounds a year earlier. Revenue in 2016 rose to 14.133 billion pounds from 12.184 billion a year earlier.
The firm reported a loss of 513 million pounds in the fourth quarter, down from a profit of 862 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
The seasonal losses and decline in yearly net profit is a result of non-recurring items, a Telecom Egypt official told Reuters, adding that he expects the firm to return to profit in the first quarter of 2017.
Telecom Egypt's board recommended a dividend of 1 pound per share for 2016, higher than last year's 0.75 pound per share.
In August the company said it acquired the country's first 4G mobile license at a cost of 7.08 billion pounds, paving the way for it to become the fourth mobile provider in Egypt. ($1 = 17.6500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Louise Heavens)
