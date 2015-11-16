(Adds detail, quote, revenue)
CAIRO Nov 16 Telecom Egypt, the
country's state-owned landline monopoly, posted a 360 percent
jump in third-quarter net profit, the company said in a
statement on Monday, attributing the increase to corporate tax
changes.
Telecom Egypt achieved a profit of 1.2 billion Egyptian
pounds ($153.3 million) in the three months through September,
compared with 262 million in the same period a year earlier.
"We experienced a significant increase in net profit, which
was primarily attributable to amendments to the corporate tax
law," the statement said.
"As a result, the company had to reverse a deferred tax
liability amounting to 613 million pounds," it added.
Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to 2.9 billion
pounds, the company said.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
