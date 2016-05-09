(Adds details, background)
CAIRO May 9 State-owned landline monopoly
Telecom Egypt's first-quarter net profit jumped almost
116 percent due to growth in its retail business segment.
The company posted a profit of 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds
($135 million) in the first three months of the year, compared
with 554 million pounds a year earlier.
First-quarter revenue was 3.07 billion pounds compared with
2.76 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Telecom Egypt said strong growth in its core retail business
was driven by growing demand for broadband services in both its
Home Services and Enterprise Solution segments.
"The retail business grew 27.1 percent compared to Q1 of
2015, with retail exceeding the revenue contribution of the
wholesale business, 50.6 percent and 49.4 percent respectively,"
it said.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
