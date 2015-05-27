BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
CAIRO May 27 Telecom Egypt is considering buying treasury stocks after its share price plunged below nominal value, the country's landline monopoly said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company's board will meet today to study the proposal submitted by its executive management, it added. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad)
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei