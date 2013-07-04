MILAN, July 4 Italian phone company Telecom
Italia said on Thursday it would not start talks "at
present" with Hutchison Whampoa on merging their
Italian mobile phone businesses.
"According to the management report on the conclusion of the
discussions with the counterparty, the board of directors noted
that at present there are not the elements necessary to start
negotiations," the company said in a statement.
Talks between the Italian operator and the Hong Kong-based
group, which is backed by magnate Li Ka Shing, were first
disclosed in April.
But Telecom Italia postponed a decision in June to focus on a
separate deal to spin off its fixed network into an independent
company.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)