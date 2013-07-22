BRUSSELS, July 22 Telecom Italia
Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Monday the phone company will
have enough information by the end of this month to confirm its
decision to move forward with a plan to spin off its fixed line
network.
He was speaking after a meeting with European Union
Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes that he said provided more
details needed to proceed with the plan.
Telecom Italia said on July 16 it wanted to secure
favorable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward
in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local
regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jennifer Clark)