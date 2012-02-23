(Adds comment, details, background)

* Telecom bottom line boosted by one-offs

* Transition to retail-only operation working

* H2 earnings seen firm

WELLINGTON, Feb 24 New Zealand's dominant telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd posted a sharply higher half year profit on Friday, inflated by one-off gains from its split up, but said its business was strong and it would return funds to shareholders.

The company offers retail, mobile, and internet services after it split its network operations at the end of last year, and said the demerger has simplified the business, where it is seeing better earnings.

"The ongoing operational improvement in Telecom's continuing business is clear after adjusting for the significant non-cash accounting and other impacts of the demerger," said chief executive Paul Reynolds.

It reported a profit of NZ$1 billion ($833 million) for the six months to Dec 31, including five months under the old structure, which included large non-cash gains arising from the demerger involving the valuation of assets.

Adjusted for one-offs the half year profit was NZ$240 million compared with NZ$165 million last year.

Telecom's former fixed line network was put into a separate entity, Chorus Ltd, which has been contracted to build the major part of the government-backed ultrafast broadband network.

Telecom declared a dividend of nine cents per share, and said it would return up to NZ$300 million to shareholders through a share buyback.

It said it expected a second half profit of between NZ$160 million to NZ$190 million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around NZ$560 million.

Telecom said its mobile revenues rose 12 percent during the first half boosted by consumers downloading more data on devices.

Broadband revenues rose 5 percent, while its technology arm, Gen-i had a lift in earnings on reduced costs. Its Australian arm AAPT saw an 18 percent fall in earnings.

"Telecom is positioned for the future serving of customers and retaining number one or number two position in all core markets," Reynolds said.

Shares in Telecom, a former state owned monopoly and the second largest company on the NZ stock exchange, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.15. So far this year it has gained more than 3 percent compared to a 1.6 percent rise in the benchmark NZX-50 . ($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)