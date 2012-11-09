MILAN Nov 9 Telecom Italia sees binding offers for its broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media by the first week of December, Chief Financial Officer Piergiorgio Peluso said in a call with analysts on Friday.

Telecom Italia has put its loss-making media arm up for sale as it seeks to cut debt.

The deadline for submitting binding offers was expected to be Nov. 19, but sources told Reuters some days ago the bidders had asked for a postponement.

