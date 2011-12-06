(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Dec 7 - Telecom initiates review of its
capital structure Telecom has today announced that it is to
commence a review of its capital structure, following the
completion of the Chorus demerger.
"Telecom will be focused on its core business of delivering
outstanding service to New Zealand mobile, broadband and ICT
customers," said Paul Reynolds, Telecom CEO.
"Further, the new board has endorsed management's
commencement of a review to ensure Telecom's capital structure
is appropriate as we move into the new world."
As noted in Telecom's scheme booklet dated 13 September,
Telecom intends to adopt a capital structure consistent with
maintaining an "A band" credit rating.
"Post demerger, scope exists for some form of capital
management, while still maintaining an "A band" rating," he
said.
Telecom expects to provide more information relating to its
capital structure at its half year results in February 2012.