WELLINGTON Feb 24 New Zealand's dominant telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd posted a sharply higher half year profit on Friday on one-off gains from its split up.

The company, which offers retail, mobile, and internet services after it split its network operations at the end of last year, reported a profit of NZ$1 billion ($833 million) for the six months to Dec 31, versus NZ$165 million last year.

The result included a large non-cash adjustment of NZ$863 million relating to the value of assets involved in the demerger.

Adjusted for one-off items the net profit for the six months was NZ$240 million.

Telecom's former fixed line network was put into a separate entity, Chorus Ltd, which has been contracted to build the major part of the government-backed ultrafast broadband network.

Telecom declared a dividend of nine cents per share.

It said it expected a second half profit of between NZ$160 million to NZ$190 million, and it would also return up to NZ$300 million to shareholders through a share buyback.

Shares in Telecom, a former state owned monopoly and the second largest company on the NZ stock exchange, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.15. So far this year the stock, the stock is up more than 4 percent compared to a 1.8 percent rise in the benchmark NZX-50. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)