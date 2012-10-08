NEW DELHI Oct 8 India expects to raise at least
270 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) by charging mobile phone
carriers a fee for their existing second-generation airwave
holdings based on a price to be determined by an upcoming
auction, senior government sources said on Monday.
The move will affect older carriers including Bharti Airtel
Ltd and Vodafone's Indian unit that are not
hit by a Supreme Court order to revoke permits in a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale and are not required to bid in the
auction.
A ministerial panel recommended to the federal cabinet that
GSM-based carriers be asked to pay for airwaves beyond 4.4 mega
hertz, while CDMA-based carriers pay for holdings beyond 2.5
mega hertz at the auction-determined price for the remaining
validity of their licence periods, the sources who declined to
be named said.
The cabinet has the final say on the fees.