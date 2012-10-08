Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
NEW DELHI Oct 8 An Indian ministerial panel recommended that the fees paid in 2008 by those telecom operators set to lose their permits after a Supreme Court order be adjusted against the price in an upcoming auction or be refunded, senior government officials said.
However, this would be possible only for those companies against whom there is no "criminal liability", officials who declined to be named said.
India's Supreme Court has ordered cancellation of all the permits granted in a tainted 2008 sale and asked the government to redistribute airwaves through an open auction. It would be the last chance for eight carriers, including Idea Cellular Ltd and Telenor's India unit, to win back their lost permits.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------