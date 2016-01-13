BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
MILAN Jan 13 The eight-year bond that Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia is set to price later on Wednesday will be worth 750 million euros ($812 million), an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.
The final yield on the issue has been set at 305 basis points over the corresponding mid-swap rate, the person said.
Initial guidance on the yield was for a spread of 320 basis points over mid-swap, later tightened to 305-310 basis points, according to Thomson Reuters's IFR service.
Orders for the issue totalled more than 2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).