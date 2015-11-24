Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ROME Nov 24 Telecom Italia wants to keep a holding of about 15-20 percent in Inwit as it prepares to invite bids to sell a further stake in its telecom tower unit, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday.
"The aim is to keep a stake that would allow us to appoint a board member," CEO Marco Patuano told journalists on the sidelines of an event. "I'd say 15 or 20 percent."
Telecom Italia sold 40 percent of Inwit in a bourse listing earlier this year. In September, the company gave a mandate to the CEO to explore options to further extract value from the masts unit. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
