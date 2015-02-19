(Recasts with company statement)
MILAN Feb 19 Telecom Italia will
launch an offer to buy out minority investors in its TV
broadcasting unit in a bid to simplify its structure and cut
costs, it said on Thursday.
Telecom Italia owns 77 percent of Telecom Italia Media
, and buying out the remaining stake will cost it around
25 million euros ($29 million). The unit's only asset is a stake
in digital broadcasting firm Persidera.
Under the plan approved by the board of the two companies,
Telecom Italia will offer 0.66 ordinary shares and 0.47 saving
shares for each share of the same category in Telecom Italia
Media, the companies said in a joint statement.
Telecom Italia Media had trading in its shares halted on
Thursday pending the release of the statement.
After the buyout, Telecom Italia Media will be merged into
Telecom Italia by the end of the third quarter. Investors in
Telecom Italia Media can exercise a withdrawal right, opting to
be paid off in cash at market prices.
Telecom Italia's board met on Thursday to approve its
full-year results along with a three-year plan which is expected
to focus on higher investments in its two key Italian and
Brazilian markets. Telecom Italia will disclose the plan and the
results on Friday.
On Jan. 21 Telecom Italia Media shares rose strongly after
Telecom Italia did not rule out delisting the unit as part of
its new plan. The possible delisting would follow the failure of
plans to sell a stake in Persidera.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen
Jewkes; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Keith Weir and
Susan Thomas)