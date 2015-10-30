MILAN Oct 30 Italy's government is following
closely events at Telecom Italia, a company deemed
strategic for the country, a top government official said in
response to a move by French tycoon Xavier Niel who built a 15
percent stake in the group.
"The country's best interest is that any changes among
shareholders ... meet the goal of strengthening industrially a
company, such as Telecom Italia, which is strategic for the
development of Italy's telecommunications system," said Claudio
De Vincenti, chief of staff of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Niel, founder of French mobile operator Iliad, has
emerged in the past two days as the second-largest investor in
Telecom Italia thanks to call options contracts and other
positions which grant him the equivalent of a 15.1 percent
voting stake.
De Vincenti also said any changes among shareholders had to
comply with market rules.
Although not a direct shareholder in Telecom Italia, the
Italian government could intervene if it sees developments at
the company as threats to national interests.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini)