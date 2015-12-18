MILAN Dec 18 French businessman Xavier Niel has
some ideas on how to improve Telecom Italia but will
not comment on whether he plans to convert options he bought in
the Italian phone group into shares, according to an interview
with daily La Stampa.
In the first detailed comments since he invested in options
that could hand him a stake in the company of just over 15
percent, Niel said he was an industrial investor in Telecom
Italia and not a financial "raider".
He said Telecom Italia was a "fantastic operator with not
too bad management", but also had some weaknesses.
"And I have some ideas," he told the paper in an interview
published on Friday. "You need to give (Telecom Italia) the
capacity to invest to grow both in fibre optic and 4G mobile
networks so that it can generate higher revenues but still keep
tariffs low."
