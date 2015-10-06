ROME Oct 6 Telecom Italia is not in talks with French rival Orange about a possible tie-up, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday as merger speculation mounts.

French media group Vivendi on Tuesday said it had raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent, strengthening its influence on the former Italian monopolist at a time of consolidation in the sector.

"I shouldn't even be denying this as they have repeatedly denied it themselves," Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "However, there are no talks underway with Orange."

Telecom Italia is widely seen as a potential takeover target and Orange or Deutsche Telekom have been mentioned as possible partners.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)