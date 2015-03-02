MILAN, March 2 Shares in Telecom Italia
rose in early trading on Monday after the chief
executive of France's Orange said the two companies
had been discussing a possible alliance.
Orange's CEO Stephane Richard told a French newspaper on
Sunday there were no negotiations ongoing, "just exchanges of
points of view between the two management teams." He added: "It
would be an attractive European consolidation opportunity."
A spokesman for the Italian group said there had been no
talks over a possible tie-up with Orange.
Broker ICBPI said the comments were likely to rekindle
merger speculation for Telecom's shares. It noted the Italian
group had a much lower market capitalisation than the French
rival and a slightly higher debt.
By 0815 GMT, the shares were up 1.6 percent at 1.08 euros,
having earlier risen more than 3 percent.
