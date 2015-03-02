MILAN, March 2 Shares in Telecom Italia rose in early trading on Monday after the chief executive of France's Orange said the two companies had been discussing a possible alliance.

Orange's CEO Stephane Richard told a French newspaper on Sunday there were no negotiations ongoing, "just exchanges of points of view between the two management teams." He added: "It would be an attractive European consolidation opportunity."

A spokesman for the Italian group said there had been no talks over a possible tie-up with Orange.

Broker ICBPI said the comments were likely to rekindle merger speculation for Telecom's shares. It noted the Italian group had a much lower market capitalisation than the French rival and a slightly higher debt.

By 0815 GMT, the shares were up 1.6 percent at 1.08 euros, having earlier risen more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)