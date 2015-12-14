MILAN Dec 14 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells Corriere della Sera daily:

* Will not withdraw proposal to widen Telecom Italia board to include Vivendi representatives

* If Telecom Italia shareholder meeting rejects its proposal Vivendi will still ask to be represented on the board and will reiterate it supports savings share conversion plan

* "Absolutely in favour" of Telecom Italia savings share conversion but not a these conditions

* Received a lot of messages of support from Anglo-Saxon investors

* Telecom Italia is like a ship without a captain if its board does not mirror its shareholder base

* Has met with members of the Italian government and told them Vivendi wants to develop a long-term policy of strategic investments at Telecom Italia

* Vivendi aligned with Italian government over broadband plan

* "Never believed" in Orange as an option for Telecom Italia