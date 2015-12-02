(Recasts lead, adds comments from report, background)
MILAN Dec 2 A second influential shareholder
adviser has told investors in Telecom Italia to reject
proposals by top stakeholder Vivendi to allow it
representation by enlarging the board.
In a report seen by Reuters, Glass Lewis said the
appointment of Vivendi's nominees would significantly change the
board's composition.
"We believe unaffiliated shareholders should question
whether such changes are beneficial to the interests of all
shareholders," it said.
Vivendi is seeking a say over strategy after building up a
20.1 percent stake in the Italian phone incumbent and has
proposed adding four seats on the board.
Its request for board seats came after French billionaire
Xavier Niel emerged last month as potentially the second biggest
shareholder in Telecom Italia thanks to call options that can
hand him a 15.1 percent stake in the group.
Vivendi's proposed nominees are Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel,
Chief Financial Officer Hervé Philippe and French consultant
Felicité Herzog.
Earlier this week Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS)recommended investors vote against the French media group's
proposal to raise the board seats to 17.
Telecom Italia investors meet on Dec. 15 to vote on
Vivendi's request as well as on a savings share conversion plan
that will dilute the French group's holding to below 14 percent.
Vivendi's proposal has raised the eyebrows of some Telecom
Italia fund shareholders which control 65 percent of share
capital. They are concerned Vivendi could be over-represented.
Glass Lewis and ISS both recommended shareholders vote in
favour of the savings share conversion plan.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)