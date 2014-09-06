* CEO Patuano says TIM Brasil core asset but sale option
* Chairman Recchi says no contact with Mediaset
(Adds detail on network spinoff)
By Stefano Rebaudo
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 Telecom Italia
may reconsider the planned sale of its stake in
Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech if the government
in Buenos Aires takes too long to approve the deal, the Italian
group's chief executive said on Saturday.
Telecom Italia, which agreed to sell its stake in Telecom
Argentina to Fintech last year for $960 million, has already
pushed back completion of the sale twice while awaiting
regulatory approval. The deadline, originally set for early
August, has now been delayed to Sept. 25.
Speaking to reporters at the margins of the Ambrosetti forum
meeting in Cernobbio near Milan, Telecom Italia Chief Executive
Marco Patuano said the financial crisis in Argentina had
inevitably held up approval but that the deal could collapse if
the government took too long to clear the sale.
"The sale was supposed to be completed in the summer when
the country went through a major crisis and it's normal that it
wasn't the main focus of attention for the authorities," he
said. "But we can't put it off indefinitely and in that case
would reconsider," he said, without giving details.
The comment reflected the pressure on Telecom Italia, which
has debts of around 32 billion euros and which lost its
investment-grade credit rating last year.
The sale of the Telecom Argentina stake is part of a broader
4 billion euro ($5.2 billion) plan designed by Patuano to help
cut debt and fund investments needed to upgrade Telecom Italia's
domestic assets and head off competitors.
"Our strategy is one of organic growth and we will return to
organic growth, we will return to investment," he said.
Patuano repeated that a sale of Telecom Italia's stake in
Brazilian mobile operator TIM Brasil was an option,
although for the moment it remained a core asset.
The future of the stake has been in doubt following the
Rome-based group's failure to acquire Brazilian broadband
business GVT from France's Vivendi after a bidding war
with Spain's Telefonica.
That failure left Telecom Italia badly exposed in Brazil,
where its mobile business lacks the kind of broadband networks
controlled by rival operators and opened up the prospect of a
wider shake-up in the Brazilian mobile sector.
"My answer hasn't changed," Patuano told reporters when
asked about the possibility of selling the TIM Brasil stake.
"TIM Brasil is a core asset but we are open to all options."
Patuano also rejected speculation that it could revive plans
to spin off its domestic fixed-line network.
"The strategy isn't changing, we do not intend to separate
the network," he said.
Separately, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said the
group, which has a commercial alliance with pay-TV group Sky,
was looking at possible agreements with distributors and content
providers in the media sector as it considered its broader
strategic options.
But he denied there had been any contact with Mediaset
following reports the company was looking at a
commercial tie-up with the broadcaster, controlled by former
Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro)
(Writing by James Mackenzie, editing by David Evans)