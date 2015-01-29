BRASILIA Jan 29 Telecom Italia SpA plans to invest "significantly more" in Brazil this year, Chief Executive Marco Patuano told reporters on Thursday following a meeting with Brazilian communications minister Ricardo Berzoini.

Patuano said he and Berzoini did not discuss a possible merger between Telecom Italia's local wireless unit TIM Participações SA and rival carrier Oi SA. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello)