Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
MILAN, July 23 Brazil President Dilma Rousseff is due to meet Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano on Wednesday, according to the Brazilian presidency's website which did not disclose the reason of the meeting.
Telecom Italia controls the country's second largest mobile operator TIM Participacoes.
The meeting is due to take place at 10 am local time. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Entered into a partnership and signed a reseller agreement with k2fly limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: