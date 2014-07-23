MILAN, July 23 Brazil President Dilma Rousseff is due to meet Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano on Wednesday, according to the Brazilian presidency's website which did not disclose the reason of the meeting.

Telecom Italia controls the country's second largest mobile operator TIM Participacoes.

The meeting is due to take place at 10 am local time. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)