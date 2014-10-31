ROME Oct 31 Telecom Italia Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the company had not received any
offer to sell its Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações
SA.
The statement was made in response to a question related to
rumour that America Movil, Telefonica and
Grupo Oi had agreed to launch a bid.
Brazil is key for Telecom Italia as it struggles to compete
in a saturated European market. TIM Brasil is the country's
second-biggest mobile network operator.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic,
editing by Francesca Landini)