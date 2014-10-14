UPDATE 1-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SAO PAULO Oct 14 TIM Participações SA , the Brazilian wireless carrier controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, is "not for sale," but the Italian parent could weigh offers, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.
Patuano added that to pursue TIM's strategy of "organic growth" in Brazil, the company could increase investments in the upcoming 2015-2017 capital spending program. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.