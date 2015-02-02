SAO PAULO Feb 2 Telecom Italia SpA is
more likely to consider mergers and acquisitions in Europe than
in Brazil, where it plans to invest in boosting network coverage
and quality, Chief Executive Officer Marco Patuano said in an
interview published in a Brazilian newspaper on Monday.
A price war was encouraging industry consolidation in
Europe, where only a few, financially strong players would be
able to grow, Patuano told Valor Econômico. He did not name any
specific acquisition targets for Telecom Italia.
In Brazil, Telecom Italia controls about 67
percent of the country's second-largest wireless carrier, TIM
Participações SA. While both companies have analyzed
the feasibility of a combination with a rival in Latin America's
largest economy, the moment was not ripe for a move, he said.
"Telecom Italia's style is to stand still in the middle of
the storm," Valor quoted Patuano as saying. "At this moment, the
situation suggests that the best option for us is to focus on
TIM."
Calls to TIM Participações' press office to confirm
Patuano's comments went unanswered.
Patuano, who last week was in Brazil with Telecom Italia
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, said any merger or acquisition
activity in Brazil would involve "a level of complexity that is
hardly compatible with Telecom Italia's corporate governance
style."
Reuters reported last month that Oi SA and the
Brazilian units of Mexico's America Movil SAB and
Spain's Telefonica SA might soon present a joint offer
for TIM. Oi hired investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA
last year to manage such a bid.
But both Patuano and Recchi reiterated that TIM
Participações was not for sale, Valor Econômico reported.
Analysts have said Oi lacks the financial muscle to buy a
chunk of TIM, whose market value is almost seven times its own.
Oi also is saddled with debt of more than 46 billion reais
($17.2 billion), the most among Brazilian phone companies.
Recchi told the paper that Telecom Italia's exit from
Argentina was mainly due to the Rome-based company's decision to
focus on Brazil.
"There is a huge disconnect between the things that people
say and what things truly are," Recchi was quoted by the paper
as saying.
($1 = 2.681 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)