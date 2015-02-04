BRIEF-Hyperion FY net result turns to loss of 69.6 million zlotys
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 21.9 million zlotys ($5.70 million) versus 20.9 million zlotys a year ago
MILAN Feb 4 Telecom Italia's investor Findim said on Wednesday it had cut its stake in the Italian phone company to 1.989 percent of the voting capital.
According to the company website Findim held 4.969 percent of Telecom Italia as of June 2014.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 21.9 million zlotys ($5.70 million) versus 20.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago