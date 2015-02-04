MILAN Feb 4 Telecom Italia's investor Findim wants to keep its stake in the Italian phone group at just below 2 percent, a spokesman for Findim said on Wednesday.

He added that the shareholding was not strategic, but was seen as a financial investment.

Earlier in the day, Findim said in a statement it had cut its stake in Telecom Italia to 1.989 percent from around 4.9 percent previously. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)