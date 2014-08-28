BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
MILAN Aug 28 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had offered to buy Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT in a cash-and-share offer that values the broadband company 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion).
The offer, which also envisages a merger between GVT and Telecom Italia's own Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes , outbids a 6.7 billion euros offer unveiled by Spanish telecom group Telefonica on Aug. 5.
Telecom Italia said its deal would result in Vivendi taking a stake of around 20 percent in Italy's biggest phone company by market share.
Telecom Italia did not offer detailed financial elements of its bid but said the bid was made up of 24 percent in cash and around 76 percent in shares. (1 US dollar = 0.7571 euro) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.