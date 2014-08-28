BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
MILAN Aug 28 Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent after Vivendi said it preferred Spanish group Telefonica's offer for its Brazilian broadband unit GVT to the rival bid put forward by the Italian company.
Vivendi said in a statement it would enter into exclusive negotiations with Telefonica over the sale of GVT.
At 1215 GMT shares in Telecom Italia, which had been trading little changed before Vivendi's announcement, were up 3.36 percent at 0.8915 euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.