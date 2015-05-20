ROZZANO, Italy May 20 Telecom Italia's chairman said he welcomed foreign investors in the Italian phone group as shareholders met to approve changes to board appointment rules.

The proposed changes could give minority investors greater board representation and come shortly before the expected elevation of French media group Vivendi to biggest investor in the Italian phone company.

"We reject the logic that foreign investments in Telecom Italia are dangerous: whoever brings capital and know-how, contributes to make our company stronger, regardless of whether the investor is Italian or a foreigner," Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told shareholders.

Under the new rules, which shareholders are expected to approve later on Wednesday, the directors with most of the votes will get two thirds of the board seats, against four fifths previously.

The current board's tenure expires in 2017, having been appointed last year following a proposal from Telco, an investment vehicle led by Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions.

The Spanish phone group and its Italian partners Generali , Mediobanca and Intesa are dismantling Telco and have taken steps to sell their 22 percent stake, leaving Vivendi as the biggest investor.

The French group, which is focusing on pay-TV and music after selling off a series of assets, obtained 8.3 percent of Telecom Italia when it agreed to sell its Brazilian unit GVT to Telefonica in a deal which is expected to close in May.

On Wednesday, French state-owned financial institution Caisse des Depots et Consignations surprisingly emerged among Telecom Italia investors present at the annual shareholder meeting with a stake of around 0.61 percent.

Investors are keen to know whether Telecom Italia, whose CEO Marco Patuano is selling assets to help fund investment and return to growth, will change its strategy once its shareholder base changes. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)