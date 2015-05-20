* Chairman welcomes investors who bring capital, know-how
* Telecom wants to stay in Brazil with leading role
* Telecom looks at Sky, Mediaset, Netlix for content
(Adds vote outcome on new board election rules, CEO quote on
Vivendi)
By Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo
ROZZANO, Italy, May 20 Telecom Italia's
chairman said he welcomed foreign investors in the
Italian phone company as French media group Vivendi
prepared to become the largest shareholder.
Shareholders at the former Italian telecoms monopoly also
approved changes to board appointment rules that could ensure
minority investors get greater representation.
"We reject the logic that foreign investments in Telecom
Italia are dangerous: whoever brings capital and know-how
contributes to make our company stronger, regardless of whether
the investor is Italian or a foreigner," Chairman Giuseppe
Recchi told shareholders.
Vivendi, focusing on pay-TV and music after selling off a
series of assets, was set to obtain a 8.3 percent stake in
Telecom Italia after agreeing to sell its Brazilian unit GVT to
Telefonica in a deal which is expected to close this month.
Vivendi's intentions remain unclear.
Last week its CEO said that acquiring the stake in Telecom
Italia was opportunistic and the French group had no plans to
re-enter the telecoms sector.
"Pending ownership developments, the relationship with
(Vivendi Chairman Vincent) Bollore today is that with a big
media company," Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told reporters.
Asked whether the entry of Vivendi could trigger a board and
management reshuffle, he said it was not up to the management to
discuss the topic.
NEW SYSTEM
If Vivendi does decide to play an active role, it will be
governed by new rules. Under the new system, which shareholders
are expected to approve on Wednesday, directors representing the
main investor group will have only two thirds of the board
seats, against four fifths currently.
The current board's tenure expires in 2017, having been
appointed last year following a proposal from Telco, an
investment vehicle led by Telefonica and three Italian
financial institutions.
The Spanish phone company and its Italian partners Generali
, Mediobanca and Intesa are
dismantling Telco and have taken steps to sell their 22 percent
stake, leaving Vivendi as the biggest investor.
On Wednesday, French state-owned financial institution
Caisse des Depots et Consignations surprisingly emerged among
Telecom Italia investors present at the annual shareholder
meeting with a stake of 0.61 percent.
Investors are keen to know whether Telecom Italia, whose CEO
Patuano has cut dividends and sold non-core assets to help fund
investment and return to growth, will change its strategy once
its shareholder base changes.
Key issues for the debt-laden company are the possible sale
of its controlling stake in Brazilian mobile phone operator TIM
Participacoes and a possible acquisition of Italian
broadband firm Metroweb.
On Wednesday, Recchi said Telecom Italia wanted to stay in
Brazil, which accounts for a third of revenue.
On the group's broadband strategy, Patuano said Telecom
would be an open distribution platform for top content providers
such as Sky, Mediaset and Netflix.
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)