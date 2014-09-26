ROME, Sept 26 Italian phone group Telecom Italia
is not up for sale but whoever brings in cash is
welcome, a board member of the Italian phone company said on
Friday.
"The truth is that Telecom Italia is a great company and
everybody likes it. Whoever brings in money is welcome but it is
not up for sale," Tarak Ben Ammar told reporters as he left a
board meeting that has been overshadowed by signs of interest
from foreign bidders.
Asked about reports that U.S. businessman Sol Trujullo is
seeking ufunds to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia, Ben Ammar
said: "We don't know him and he never contacted us".
"That is a proposal that probably comes from Disneyland in
the sense that we don't know anything about it," he added.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)