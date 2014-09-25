* Telecom Italia board to examine Fintech's proposal Friday
MILAN/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Investment company
Fintech has asked Telecom Italia to further extend an
agreement to buy the Italian group's controlling stake in
Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia said on Thursday, in a
last-minute attempt to ensure the sale does not fall apart.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its 22.7 percent stake in
Telecom Argentina to the investment company of Mexican
billionaire David Martinez for $960 million almost a year ago.
In a statement late on Thursday, it said it would examine
Fintech's proposal at a board meeting on Friday.
It gave no details about Fintech's proposal and a Telecom
Italia spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
Italian daily La Repubblica said on Thursday Fintech and the
Italian company had agreed on a compromise whereby the deadline
for completion of the deal would be extended by 2-1/2 years,
with penalties attached if it does not go through.
Closing of the deal was originally due by early August but
it has already been delayed twice, awaiting regulatory approval
in Argentina.
This month Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said the group
would rethink the deal if local regulators did not approve it by
September. 25, raising the possibility it could fall apart.
Should this happen, it would leave the heavily indebted
Italian group with less cash to invest in faster networks and 4G
services, a major plank of Patuano's strategy.
Late on Wednesday a source at Argentina's competition
watchdog said the regulator had not yet decided whether to
approve the deal.
"They (regulators) might let the deal collapse. But a
last-minute compromise solution cannot be ruled out," a source
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
A default by Argentina and a devaluation of the peso have
distracted authorities in Buenos Aires and are seen as factors
in the delay.
Adding to the uncertainty was a Bloomberg report that U.S.
businessman Sol Trujillo was seeking to raise as much as 7.5
billion euros ($9.6 billion) to bid for a stake in Telecom
Italia.
According to the report, Trujillo has not approached Telecom
Italia directly but has discussed his "Adriano project" with New
York-based financial advisers and with Italian officials,
including junior minister Antonello Giacomelli.
Giacomelli said, however, that he was not aware of
Trujillo's bid plans and added that the Italian government would
use its special powers to defend the company if necessary.
"The only Adriano I know is the one who plays for (soccer
club) Inter," Giacomelli said.
The company declined to comment on the report.
The sale of Telecom Argentina is part of a broader 4 billion
euro plan by Patuano to help cut net debt of more than 27
billion euros and fund investments in Italy and Brazil to keep
up with competitors.
Some Telecom Italia investors led by Italian businessman
Marco Fossati have criticized the terms of the deal, which was
agreed under a previous board controlled by an investor group
led by Telefonica, which also operates in Argentina.
Since then, Patuano has remained at the helm of the group,
but the board has been renewed, while Telefonica and other core
investors have taken steps to exit their seven-year investment.
Fossati, the second-biggest investor in Telecom Italia, told
Reuters earlier this month the company should consider keeping
its stake in Telecom Argentina.
If the deal fell apart, Telecom Italia, whose credit rating
was cut to "junk" status last year, would own an asset whose
profits and revenues rose more than 20 percent in the first
half. A failed sale would not compromise Telecom Italia's debt-
cutting plans since Telecom Argentina is cash positive.
Shares in Telecom Italia ended up 0.11 percent,
outperforming a 0.5 percent loss in the European index
of telecoms stocks, after retracing from earlier strong gains
triggered by the talk of new investment.
