LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Telecom Italia's outstanding bond
curve widened on Thursday and the cost of insuring its debt
rose, after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its long term
credit rating for the group to the brink of junk, to BBB- from
BBB.
By 07:30 GMT, the company's senior bonds, maturing between
January next year and March 2055 were all bid between 2bp and
5bp wider over mid-swaps according to Tradeweb. Its perpetual
subordinated securities widened by 17.4bp to hit around 660bp
over swaps.
Those hybrid bonds were issued in March this year, with the
express aim of protecting the group's ratings from downgrade.
"Holders of those notes will be particularly disappointed
with the ratings action," one London-based syndicate banker
said.
Telecom Italia's five-year CDS also widened by around 4.4bp
on the day, and was bid around 263bp according to Markit.
S&P said the action follows its downward revision of the
group's business risk profile and reflects Telecom Italia's debt
leverage position.
" will remain too high to sustain the 'BBB' rating
level, given the lower business risk profile assessment," the
agency said in a statement.
The group, which has a debt pile of around EUR28bn, will
continue to face very challenging conditions in its domestic
telecom market in 2013-2014, S&P said.
The company is currently rated Baa3 by Moody's, which is
also one notch above high yield territory.
Credit strategists at Mizuho said that credit investors
should now be aware that "one false move could lead to a
downgrade to sub-investment grade".
(Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Alex Chambers and Anil
Mayre)