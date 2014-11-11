MILAN Nov 11 The board of Telecom Italia
could meet as early as next week to discuss possible
M&A operations in Brazil, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Telecom Italia controls Brazil's No. 2 wireless operator TIM
Participacoes, which is seen as a likely candidate to
take part in an expected consolidation of the local market.
One of the sources said among the operations that could be
examined was a tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi
.
According to the sources the board could give Telecom
Italia's management a mandate to carry out an in-depth
evaluation of some options. Any operation would take time and it
is not certain that it would be successful, the sources added.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
On Friday, Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said the group
was ready to explore the possibility of buying or merging with
Oi.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)