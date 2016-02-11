RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 11 TIM Participações SA
, the Brazilian telephone unit of Telecom Italia SpA
, plans to lay off 800 to 1,000 workers as it
restructures operations to boost efficiency, a union
representing company workers said on Thursday.
Brazilian telecommunications unions have a meeting scheduled
for Tuesday to discuss the restructuring, said Luis Antonio
Souza, president of SinttelRio and general secretary of
Fenattel, a national telecommunications union federation.
TIM Participações has 13,600 workers in Brazil.
"They are in fact doing a restructuring and our estimate is
a cut of 800 to 1,000 in various areas, technical,
administrative, all areas," Souza said.
The biggest cuts are expected in Sao Paulo and in Rio de
Janeiro, where the company is based.
TIM Participações declined to comment on the layoffs, but
said it has been carrying out an efficiency plan designed to
make ample changes to company procedures since the second half
of last year. The plan aims to save 1 billion reais ($252
million) by the end of 2017.
Last week TIM Participações said fourth-quarter net income
rose 3.3 per cent compared with a year earlier. Analysts were
not impressed by the income growth because it was boosted by the
sale of telephone towers and revenue from services actually
declined.
The company's stock was down 6.2 percent in afternoon
trading in Sao Paulo. It has lost nearly 13 percent this year.
($1 = 3.9758 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)