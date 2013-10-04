LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Telecom Italia's
debt against default climbed on Friday, while its outstanding
bond curve edged wider, a day after chief executive Franco
Bernabe resigned, triggering questions over the group's
cost-saving strategy.
The company, which in August issued a profit warning spurred
by a price war for mobile phone services, saw its five-year CDS
trade almost 5% wider, to around 350bp on the bid by
mid-morning, while its senior bond curve broadened by as much as
10bp over swaps.
Some strategists said that the disappointment was not so
much related to the departure of the group's head at Thursday's
board meeting as to the lack of transparency the company offered
on its strategy going forward under new leadership.
"There was no mention of the much anticipated steps to
reduce leverage," Mizuho credit strategist Michael Ridley wrote
in a note. "We are therefore incrementally convinced that
Moody's review will crystallise into a downgrade of Telecom
Italia's ratings into sub-investment grade."
Before his departure, 65-year old Bernabe had been seeking
support for a share issue to raise as much as EUR5bn to avoid a
credit rating downgrade to junk status, according to Reuters.
Under new leadership, strategists predict that asset
disposals will be more likely, though implementation could take
longer than initially expected. [ID:nL6N0HT266}
"There is a greater risk of a downgrade to high-yield, as a
sale of assets will take time," ING credit strategists Aengus
McMahon said.
Telecom Italia's CDS and bond curve had already come under
pressure earlier this week on initial suspicions Bernabe may be
throwing in the towel, imperilling capital increase plans.
On the cusp of junk at Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, the group has been in
the ratings agency firing line for some time due to its troubled
earnings trajectory, adverse regulatory effects and exposure to
a still ailing sovereign economy.
In August, both Moody's and S&P placed their ratings on
review for downgrade, increasing the chances of a cut to
high-yield within the next 12 months, following a profit
warning.
Shares in the company, which is one of Italy's largest
private sector employers, have fallen more than 24% since this
time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data, and were
trading around 1% down on the day, at EUR0.64, by mid-morning on
Friday.
Marco Patuano, who started his career in Telecom Italia
after graduating at Milan's elite Bocconi university in 1990,
has been named as Bernabe's successor and now faces the task of
cutting nearly EUR29bn of debt at the company, Reuters reported.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Philip Wright and Helene
Durand)