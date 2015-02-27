MILAN Feb 27 Telecom Italia said on
Friday it plans to hire 4,000 people, taking advantage of more
flexible labour rules introduced by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's reforms.
After a meeting with trade unions, the Italian phone group
said in a statement it would be hiring in the next three to four
years and would provide the skills needed to upgrade its
domestic phone networks with new technologies.
"After seven years, we will again be recruiting up to four
thousand young people between 20 and 30 years of age," Chief
Executive Marco Patuano said in the statement.
The announcement by Telecom Italia, which employs more than
50,000 people in the home Italian market that generates two
thirds of its revenue, echoes a move by carmaker Fiat Chrysler
earlier this month.
Both are a sign that Renzi's recently passed Jobs Act, aimed
at easing hiring and firing restrictions, can persuade big
employers to take on more permanent staff.
Telecom Italia trade unions welcomed the new jobs as well as
the phone group's recently announced plan to invest 10 billion
euros in laying more fibre optic cables in Italy to bring the
company back to earnings growth in 2017.
"At last we are moving to action on the topic of ultra
broadband and the company's growth, also when it comes to jobs,"
SLC-CGIL trade union official Michele Azzola told Reuters.
Renzi, who pushed the labour reforms through in the face of
stiff opposition, is hoping the new rules will encourage firms
to hire, especially young people, among whom unemployment is
running at more than 40 percent.
