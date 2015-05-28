MILAN May 28 Telecom Italia Chairman said on Thursday the phone group was in exploratory talks with power utility Enel over a possible cooperation in rolling out a broadband network in Italy, but timing of a possible deal remained uncertain.

"It makes a lot of sense to cooperate with Enel in broadband. It is to be seen if it works from an industrial and financial standpoint, our technicians have been talking in the last few days," Giuseppe Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Enel has offered its infrastructure to help build a nationwide fibre-optic network, one of the priority projects of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to modernise the country's laggard economy. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)