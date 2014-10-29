BRIEF-Comperia.pl to recognise 3.5 mln zlotys impairment
* Reported on Tuesday that it will recognise 3.5 million zlotys ($904,253) impairment which affects FY 2016 result
MILAN Oct 29 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it had transferred a 17 percent stake in its Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to Fintech for $215.7 million, as part of a deal to sell its entire stake in the Argentinian phone group to the New York-based fund.
The Italian telecoms group agreed almost a year ago to sell its controlling stake in Sofora to Fintech for $960 million, but Argentina's telecoms regulator SECOM has been slow to approve the deal.
Last month Telecom Italia said it expected SECOM's approval within two and a half years, and that in the meantime it would sell an initial 17 percent in Sofora to Fintech for $216 million.
The phone company plans to then sell its remaining 51 percent controlling stake in Sofora to Fintech once regulators give the green light, cashing in on the remaining $960 million.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Valentina Za)
* Reported on Tuesday that it will recognise 3.5 million zlotys ($904,253) impairment which affects FY 2016 result
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)