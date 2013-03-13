BRIEF-Moody's says capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to March 2017
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Telecom Italia, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, on Wednesday set initial price thoughts on a subordinated 60-year euro-denominated hybrid bond in the 8% area.
The company, that already met investors ahead of a potential transaction in February but postponed plans following a Moody's downgrade, mandated Barclays and JP Morgan as joint structuring advisors and global co-ordinators, and Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Mediobanca as joint-bookrunners.
Additional bookrunners are Credit Agricole, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
The securities are expected to be rated Ba2/BB+/BB+ and will likely price later in the day, a source close to the deal said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
SHANGHAI, June 1 Major state-owned Chinese banks were seen selling dollars at around the 6.80 per dollar level in the onshore foreign exchange market on Thursday, two traders said, pushing the spot yuan rate to near seven-month highs.