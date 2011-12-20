* Stock boosted by dividend yield, but CDS show concerns
* Austerity measures, higher borrowing costs pose risks
* Growth in Latin America could provide support
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Dec 20 Government austerity
measures, slower domestic demand and higher borrowing costs pose
risks to Telecom Italia's ability to continue paying a
generous dividend for investors -- a key support for its shares.
Telecom Italia's stock has risen 14 percent from a low in
September, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB index as
investors chase high yields to weather the economic storm.
But its credit default swap price hit an historic high in
November, suggesting concerns over the company's balance sheet
and ability to maintain such an attractive payout.
Spanish peer Telefonica has just cut its dividend
and fears are rising that others could follow.
In November, Telecom Italia confirmed its dividend policy
and the executive chairman said he was not expecting the new
Italian government to introduce growth-damaging measures in
Rome's third budget package since the summer.
Italy's latest austerity budget enters its final stretch
this week and will be a nearly 35-billion-euro package aimed at
cutting public spending, raising taxes and reforming pensions.
BUY
Despite CDS prices hitting historic highs, analysts at
Espirito Santo do not see a risk to Telecom Italia's dividend
and believe improving trading conditions and deleveraging should
help support its yield.
"The yields you are getting are significantly higher than on
sovereign government bonds. The investment in these stocks are
being viewed as less risky and investors have been buying
recently," said telecoms analyst Nick Brown.
"There has been so much concern over sovereign risk in the
euro zone peripheries, the corporates are viewed as safer."
Brown sees 50 percent upside potential for Telecom Italia
shares and dividend growth of 15 percent, arguing that growth in
Latin America, to which the group has a significant exposure,
should help boost the stock.
"Brazil continues to be a source of growth and upgrades for
Telecom Italia, but one should not overlook the impressive
performance in Argentina or the improving contribution from
Italian fixed and mobile," he said.
Other brokers are also turning more optimistic. Last week
Goldman Sachs removed Telecom Italia from its "pan-Europe sell
list" and raised it to "neutral."
SELL
Some fund managers, however, warn that high yielding
telecoms stocks like Telecom Italia face significant risks from
austerity measures in Europe, which could crimp demand for their
products, while the region's debt problems could also push up
borrowing costs, making refinancing harder.
"We struggle to see how the returns are sustainable and they
will underperform," predicted David Moss, director of European
equities at F&C Asset Management.
"Organic growth could be hard to come by," he added.
Fund managers Standard Life and SVM Asset Management don't
hold Telecom Italia in their portfolios as they don't think the
firm's balance sheet looks robust.
"Investors have been focusing on dividends as they look
defensive and they are assuming the credit markets will not get
tough," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset
Management.
"Equity prices are too high and are not reflecting the
credit risk. Telecoms have been seen as a safe haven, but
ultimately they do have economic and credit sensitivity. There
is a risk of further equity fund raising which will put pressure
on equity prices and see investors sell-out."
Another worry for Telecom Italia is the threat of taxation
as euro zone countries grapple with fiscal deficits throughout
2012, Credit Suisse analysts said.
