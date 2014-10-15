MILAN Oct 15 Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed
it plans to exit its seven-year investment in Telecom Italia
, the bank's CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday on the
sidelines of an event.
Speaking to reporters, Messina said the Italian bank has had
no contact with Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore about
forming a pact to control Telecom Italia.
Vivendi has agreed to take a stake in Telecom Italia as part
of a deal to sell a Brazilian broadband company to Spain's
Telefonica.
Intesa Sanpaolo still has an indirect stake of 1.6 percent
in Telecom Italia and has previously said it would sell it by
2017 to focus on its core banking business.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni;
editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)